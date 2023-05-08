Google Pixel 6a is available for Rs 27,999 in India: Should you buy it?

Google is set to host Google I/O 2023 later this week. At the event, the company is set to launch its first foldable display smartphone dubbed as the Google Pixel Fold. At the event, the company will also be launching its budget Pixel smartphone dubbed as the Google Pixel 7a. The upcoming Pixel 7a is the successor to last year’s Pixel 6a smartphone and it will arrive in India on May 11. Ahead of the official launch, the Pixel 6a smartphone is available at a massive discount in India. Also Read - How to use Nearby Share to transfer files from your Android phone to Windows PC

At the moment, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 6a smartphone is available at a price of Rs 27,999 on Flipkart. Interested buyers can buy the Pixel 6a smartphone at a lower price by opting for the additional discount options that the e-retailer is offering on the purchase of the smartphone.

For instance, SBI credit card users can get an instant discount of 10 percent on credit card transactions and credit card EMI transactions. In addition to this Flipkart Axis bank card users will get a cash back of five percent on the purchase of the Pixel 6a smartphone.

The phone was launched in India at a price of Rs 43,999 last year.

Should you buy Google Pixel 6a ahead of Pixel 7a launch?

The Pixel 6a is available in India at an unbelievably low price. That said, the question remains if it is a smart buy, especially since the Pixel 7a will be available in India starting May 11. Don’t trust me? Take a peek at what Google said:

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

As far as the Pixel 6a is concerned, it is not uncommon for companies to reduce the pricing of their previous-generation devices as they inch closer to unveiling newer devices. Even so, the older devices, in this case, the Pixel 6a, remain a lucrative buy.

Sure, the Pixel 7a will be closer cousin to the flagship Pixel 7 that was launched last year, but the Pixel 6a, by no means is any less capable. The Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400p resolution and up to 60 Hz screen refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by Google Tensor with Titan M2 chip for security. On the camera front, the phone has a 12.2 MP dual pixel wide camera with Super Res Zoom up to 7x + 12 MP ultrawide camera with OIS and EIS at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. To top it off, it comes with the slew of camera features, such as, Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual white balancing, Locked Folder, Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Super Res Zoom, Dual exposure controls and Live HDR+ among others, that Pixel phones are known for. You can check detailed specifications here. In short, you get an authentic Pixel experience.

Pixel 7a, on the other hand, is tipped to get a slight bump in the specifications. It is tipped to get a 64MP + 13MP rear camera setup and a 13MP front camera, a 90Hz display and Google’s Tensor T2 chipset. It is also likely to be priced well over 40K, just as the Pixel 6a was at the time of its launch last year. While these upgrades are important, they don’t leave the Pixel 6a at a significant disadvantage as Google’s image processing algorithm that processes the images on device will remain the same. Overall, Pixel 6a, at a price of under 30K, offers a value-for-money proposition for those who are looking for an Android phone with strong camera performance. So, if you were planning to buy a new smartphone, now would be the time.