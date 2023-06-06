As 15-inch MacBook Air arrives, Apple cuts 13-inch M2 Air price

Apple launched a brand-new MacBook Air featuring by far the biggest screen, measuring 15.3 inches, on an Air model. Besides a larger and brighter display, the new MacBook Air brings improved speakers and battery life, while the performance is relatively the same when compared to the previous generation. It is essentially a MacBook Air with a larger screen and incremental upgrades, and it starts at Rs 1,34,900. If that seems expensive to you, this might be the best time to buy last year’s MacBook Air. Also Read - Apple discount offers on iPhone 14 Series, MacBook Air M2, Apple Watch Ultra, and more: Details here

Right after the launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple announced a price cut on the 13-inch MacBook Air. Last year's model has the standard 13-inch display and uses the same M2 chip as the latest model. It was launched in India at Rs 1,19,900, but over the past few weeks, the price of the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 came down to below Rs 1 lakh — even Rs 90,000 in some cases — on third-party shopping websites. But those were not official discounts.

13-inch MacBook Air M2 price

After the price cut, the base model of the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 will cost you Rs 1,14,900 — representing a cut of Rs 5,000. Similarly, the model with 512GB storage now costs Rs 1,44,900, as opposed to the launch price of Rs 1,49,900. The new prices are now reflected in Apple’s online store and will also be applicable to purchases made at the company’s physical stores in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Does the price cut make any difference?

Not really. The price cut of Rs 5,000 is applicable on Apple’s official shopping platforms. But if you have kept an eye on the price of last year’s MacBook Air using shopping websites, you must be familiar with heavy discounts on it. During season sales, the price of the MacBook Air dropped below Rs 90,000 on Flipkart and Amazon. With the new price cut, the discounts are expected to become deeper. The bottom line is that you are likely to get more discounts on the price of last year’s MacBook Air on third-party shopping websites. But if you want official services and maybe training on how to use a new MacBook Air, you might as well visit the Apple Store and pay more for the MacBook Air.