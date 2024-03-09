Amazon TV Super Days Sale: Amazon is hosting the TV Super Saver Days on the platform. The sale began on March 8 and will end on March 12. The sale offers up to 65 percent discount on top Smart TVs on the platform. That said, if you are planning to purchase a brand-new TV for your living room, this is the best time to get one.

Last time, we listed the top 43-inch TVs available in the sale. Now, we have curated some of the top 32-inch TVs in this article. Let’s take a look at the top options.

Redmi’s 32-inch Fire TV is priced at Rs 11,499 on Amazon, down from its usual selling price of Rs 13,499. The Smart TV features a large 32-inch screen with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. The screen supports Vivid Picture Engine. It comes with 20W built-in speakers with Dolby Audio. It runs on Fire OS 7 and has Alexa voice assistant support. The TV has support for 12,000+ apps and comes with a Smart Remote having Netflix and Prime Video hotkeys.

Acer’s 32-inch Advanced Series Smart TV spots Rs 11,990 on Amazon, which is 43 percent off its listed price. The 32-inch screen has a 1366 x 768 HD pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV has a frameless design on three sides. It comes with 30W built-in high-fidelity speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It is an Android TV with Google Play Store and Chromecast support. Thanks to the Play Store support, users can download apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and others. It has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

LG 32-inch Smart TV with model number 32LM563BPTC is available at 34 percent off its listed price. It now costs Rs 14,490 on Amazon. The Smart TV comes with a 32-inch screen with a 1366 x 768 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 10W built-in speaker with DTS Virtual:X sound. The TV is powered by a Quad Core processor and has a full web browser for surfing. It also supports a wide range of apps like Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime Video, and others.

These are some of the top 32-inch Smart TVs available at a discounted priced in the Amazon TV Super Saver Days Sale.