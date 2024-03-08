Amazon TV Super Saver Days Sale: Amazon is hosting the TV Super Saver Days on the platform from today i.e. March 8 to March 12. The sale offers up to 65 percent discount on a wide range of TVs available from across different brands. If you are planning to purchase a new television for your living room or bedroom, this is the best time to get one.

We have curated some of the top TVs on Amazon with a screen size of 43 inches since it’s the most popular size for a TV in the budget range. Let’s take a look at the options.

Redmi’s Smart LED Fire TV is available at a 40 percent discount in the sale. It now costs Rs 25,999. Additionally, there’s a Rs 2,000 coupon discount and a Rs 1,500 bank discount. The TV has a 43-inch 4K Ulta HD screen with Vivid Picture Engine support. It comes with a metal bezel-design design and has 24W built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It TV runs on FireTV OS and has Alexa Voice assistant support. It supports Apple’s Airplay and Miracast. The TV also has app support having apps like Netflix, PrimeVideo, YouTube, and others.

Xiaomi’s 43-inch X Series TV costs Rs 26,499 Amazon, which is 38 percent off its listed price. The TV has a slim-bezel 43-inch screen with Vivid Picture Engine support. It has a 4K UltraHD resolution support and comes with Dolby Vision certification. It has built-in 30W stereo speakers with DTSX and Dolby Audio. The TV comes with a smart and sleek remote having hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and YouTube. It also has a Google Assistant button for doing voice searches.

If you want a Samsung TV on a budget, there’s the 43-inch Crystal iSmart TV available at a discounted price on Amazon. It is now priced at Rs 28,990, which is cheaper than its usual selling price of Rs 30,999. It has a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen with thin bezels. The screen has one billion colours and has thin bezels on three sides. It is powered by a Crystal Processor 4K and comes with app support like Netflix, YouTubne, and others. It also comes with a smart remote having Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video hotkeys.

