Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 now live: Best deals on fitness bands, smartwatches

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has begun, and we have handpicked the best deals on smartwatches and fitness bands for you from the sale.

Amazon Prime Day sale has kicked off with deals and discounts on a range of products. Among those up for grabs for discounted prices are also smartwatches and fitness bands. Although you do not exactly need a smartwatch or a fitness band as much as you need a smartphone, it is always good to accessorise your phone with either. Having a smartwatch or a fitness band not only gives you a convenient way to track alerts on your phone, but it also enables you to track your health, which has become all so more important these days. If you are looking for a good smartwatch, we have handpicked some deals currently live on the Amazon Prime Day sale.

READ MORE Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Top camera deals

Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch

READ MORE Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Best deals on tablets

This smartwatch from Fastrack is for people who are looking for a budget-friendly option. The Reflex Vox has a 1.69-inch bright display with a capacitive touchscreen panel, a battery life of up to 10 days, a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, a menstrual cycle tracker, stress and sleep monitoring functions, and support for Amazon Alexa. You can buy the Fastrack Reflex Vox at Rs 1,848 currently, instead of the listed price of Rs 6,991.

READ MORE Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here are the top deals on TVs

Buy now on Amazon

Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch

If you are looking for a high-end option, you can consider the Fossil Gen 5E. It comes in a 44mm case, packing a 1.19-inch display. The watch runs Wear OS, which means it can support Android apps such as Google Maps, Uber, Spotify, and YouTube Music, among others. It can sync with your Google account to offer you suggestions and personal results. The Fossil Gen 5E is swim-proof, comes with real-time heart rate and activity monitors, and comes in different metal straps. The Fossil Gen 5E is available for Rs 11,995, instead of the listed price of Rs 18,495.

Buy now on Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The second-generation Apple Watch is currently selling for one of its lowest prices. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) has two variants: GPS and Cellular. It also comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. You get features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, water resistance, and connectivity with your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and AirPods seamlessly. The Apple Watch SE also supports Siri. It is currently available for Rs 23,990 for the base version, against the original price of Rs 29,900.

Buy now on Amazon

Redmi Smart Band Pro

If you are not into smartwatches, you can go for a fitness band. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is a good option for the budget segment. It comes with a 3.78-inch Always-On AMOLED display, over 110 workout modes, and tools to measure heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress. The company claims this fitness band lasts about 14 days. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is currently selling for Rs 1,799, against the listed price of Rs 5,999.

Buy now on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5

Another option for fitness band seekers is Fitbit. Known as one of the best companies to make fitness trackers, Fitbit offers advanced features on its bands. The Charge 5, thus, comes with features such as an on-wrist EDA sensor that can detect changes in your skin’s sweat level to indicate your body’s response to stress, a heart rate sensor with an alert system, a blood oxygen sensor with heart rate variability and skin temperature support. The Fitbit Charge 5 is currently selling for Rs 12,299, as opposed to the original price of Rs 14,999.

Buy now on Amazon