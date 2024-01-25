Amazon Mega Electronics Days: Amazon began its Mega Electronics Days Sale on January 20 and will end on January 20. The sale offers up to 75 percent discounts on electronics, including home gadgets like home security cameras. There are several security camera options on Amazon available at a discounted price. If you were planning to get a home security camera, this is probably the best time.

READ MORE Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Top deals on soundbars under 10k

To help you find the best deal, we have curated some of the top deals on home security cameras in this article. Let’s take a look.

CP PLUS 3MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV is priced at Rs 1,299, which is 64 percent off. This is an indoor home security camera with features like 360-degree Pan and Tilt. It has view and talk options and also has motion alert and night vision features. The camera has SD card support of up to 128GB. It also comes with support for Alexa and OK Google.

READ MORE Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Top deals on monitors under 5K

Buy Now on Amazon

Tapo TP-Link c210 home security camera is priced at Rs 2,199 in the Amazon sale. It comes with a 2MP camera with a Full HD resolution and support for night vision. It also has motion detection and 2-way audio support. The camera can tilt and pan and has Wi-Fi enabling it to support Alexa.

Buy Now on Amazon

Godrej Security Solutions’ EVE Pro home security camera is priced at Rs 2,399 on Amazon, 43 percent off its listed price of Rs 4,199. It has a 3MP camera with HD resolution support. It has features like night vision, smart motion tracking, a humoniod detection, an alarm system, and more. Furthermore, it also supports 2-way calling.

Buy Now on Amazon

Mi Xiaomi Wireless is available at 39 percent off MRP. It is priced at Rs 2,760. It comes with a 2MP lens and supports Full HD resolution. Some of the highlights of the camera include motion detection, enhanced night mode, talk back for 2-way calling, and more.

Buy Now on Amazon

These are some of the top deals on home security cameras on Amazon. Do note that the prices mentioned in the article are subject to change, depending on the time of purchase. That said, hurry up and grab any of the above home security cameras before the sale ends.