Amazon Mega Electronics Day Sale: Top deals on SSDs

Days after its Great Republic Day sale, Amazon India is back with another exciting event – the Mega Electronic Days sale. This sale kicked off on January 20, just a day after the Republic Day sale concluded, and will run until January 28. Throughout this sale, Amazon India is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on laptops, smartwatches, headphones and more. If you’re considering upgrading your laptop’s SSD, here are our top picks for laptop SSDs.

READ MORE OnePlus 12 alternatives to buy in India

Crucial P3 500GB PCIe 3.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD

READ MORE Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for under Rs 80k

This SSD offers read/write speeds up to 3500/3000MB/s and has a storage of up to 4TB. This Gen3 SSD comes with advanced 3D NAND and works on the NVMe PCIe 3.0 M.2 interface. It has dynamic write acceleration and a multistep data integrity algorithm.

Crucial P3 500GB PCIe 3.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD is available for Rs 3,144 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe

This SSD offers read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s2 (500GB – 1TB models) and sequential write performance of 1200MB/s. It has a slim M.2 2280 form factor. It has storage capacity of 500GB.

Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe is available for Rs 2,999 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Zebronics ZEB-MN26 256GB M.2 NVMe

This SDD has a 256GB storage capacity and M.2 NVMe 2280 form factor. It offers sequential read speed of 1900Mb/s and write speed of 1000Mb/s. It has PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe form factor.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung 980 PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2

This SSD offers sequential read speeds up to 3,500MB/s and has a PCIe 3.0 NVMe (PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4) interface and M.2 (2280) form factor. It has storage capacity of 1TB.

Samsung 980 PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 is available for Rs 6,940 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Western Digital WD Green SN350 NVMe

This SSD offers a speed of up to 3,200MB/s and a slim M.2 2280 form factor. It has a storage capacity of 240GB.

Western Digital WD Green SN350 NVMe is available for Rs 2,899.