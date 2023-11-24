Amazon Mega Electronic Days Sale: Top deals on wireless keyboards

If you own a desktop computer or an iMac, a keyboard is an important component of the overall system. While the iMac goes well with the Magic Keyboard, several people opt for third-party keyboards that offer better features and the option for customisation. Windows desktops, on the other hand, can be paired with any sort of keyboard. If you are looking to buy a new keyboard for your Windows desktop or iMac, you can consider buying a wireless keyboard. Wireless keyboards do not need a wire to connect to your computer as they use built-in Bluetooth. They are also easy to manage and carry around because you do not have to deal with wires and their ability to get entangled. Here are some of the best wireless keyboards that you can get on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on wireless keyboards

The HP K160 wireless keyboard has a chiclet-style design, which the company claims is comfy and quick. The keyboard comes with 12 Fn shortcuts for music, movies, volume, homepage, bookmarks, and email. The HP keyboard has LED indicators that illuminate the Number lock, Caps lock, and Scroll lock. It is available for Rs 838, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,699.

The Logitech K480 keyboard offers a wireless connection with your device, including tablets running Android and laptops running ChromeOS. The Logitech keyboard has an eas-switch dial that lets you switch typing between three connected devices. It uses an integrated cradle that offers the right angle for you to type conveniently. It uses AAA batteries, which the company claims can last up to 24 months. It is also spill-resistant and has a cradle to hold the phone. The Logitech K480 keyboard is currently available for Rs 2,199, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 3,295.

This wireless keyboard from Portronics comes with support for both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It comes with soft rounded 78 keys that offer a silent and smooth typing experience. It is perfect for the office, academic, and personal use. You can switch connections as well on the wireless keyboard by pressing the Fn + 1/2/3 keys to switch connections. The Portronics wireless keyboard is currently available for Rs 969, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,999.