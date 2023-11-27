Amazon Laptop Days Sale: Best deals on laptops under Rs 50,000

Amazon is currently offering discounts on a range of laptops as the year comes to an end. It is currently hosting the Laptop Days Sale where some of the mid-range laptops are selling for under Rs 50,000. These laptops come with fast processors, brighter and sharper displays, and even light weights for you to carry them around. If you are looking for a laptop that can handle multitasking easily without burning a hole in your pocket, you can take a look at these deals right away on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on laptops under Rs 50,000

The Dell 15 Vostro 3510 comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM. There is 256GB of SSD and 1TB of HDD, so you have a lot of space to store photos and other media. It runs Windows 11 and comes with subscriptions to different software applications. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display. The Dell 15 Vostro 3510 is currently selling for Rs 47,490, instead of the listed price of Rs 60,793.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a lightweight laptop that uses a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 and comes with pre-loaded Office Home and Student 2021. The laptop comes with a 42WHrs battery that gives up to 6 hours of life. The ASUS Vivobook 15 is currently available for Rs 60,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 76,990.

The Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max from the house of Xiaomi comes with a 15.6-inch display with a 3.2K resolution and an anti-glare panel. Powering the laptop is an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11320H processor. It has a 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The laptop comes with a 90Hz refresh rate on the display, so everything looks smooth. The Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max is currently available for Rs 48,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 76,999 on Amazon.