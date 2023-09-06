Amazon Home Shopping Spree sale: If you are planning to buy a new electronic appliance and waiting for prices to drop then you might want to check out the Home Shopping Spree sale on Amazon India. The sale is live from September 7 to September 10 and you can get up to 70 percent off on water purifiers, vacuum cleaners and other home appliances. You can also save more by joining Amazon Prime. For instance, you can get up to five percent cashback in addition to other offers applicable to the product. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade

your appliances at a great price. If you are searching for a water purifier or vacuum cleaner, here we have compiled a list of the best ones for you.

AquaguardSure Delight NXT

READ MORE Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days sale: Top deals on air conditioners

This water purifier comes with RO, UV and Taste Adjuster (MTDS). It is certified to remove new-age contaminants like lead, mercury and arsenic from the water while eliminating all viruses and bacteria. UV e-boiling ensures that every drop of water is as healthy and safe as water boiled for 20 minutes and Taste Adjuster (MTDS) provides sweet-tasting water by adjustment of taste depending upon the source of water. It is suitable for all water sources (tanker, borewell and municipal water) and can be used for TDS up to 2000 PPM. Other features of this purifier include 6 6-litre storage capacity, LED indication alerts when the tank is full, when service is due and when cartridges need replacement.

AquaguardSure Delight NXT is currently available for Rs 7,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Eureka Forbes Supervac

This vacuum cleaner is powered by a 1600Watts motor that delivers a powerful suction of 21KPA to tackle dirt, dust and dust mites. Its suction power can be controlled as per the user’s need with the help of the variable power control. It allows users to set the power to low, medium or high speed to suit their varied cleaning requirements. The vacuum cleaner allows easy disposal of dirt and dust at the press of a button without dirtying hands and has an in-built storage space, which enables the cord to be stored in the unit itself. It comes with a range of accessories for different cleaning needs.

Eureka Forbes Supervac is currently available for Rs 5,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Aquaguard Aura

This water purifier comes with RO, UV, UF and Taste Adjuster (MTDS). It is certified to remove new-age contaminants like lead, mercury and arsenic from the water while eliminating all viruses and bacteria. It also has UV e-boiling and ultra-filtration(UF) that imparts crystal clear clarity to drinking water in addition to making it safe from viral and bacterial contamination. This purifier has an active copper zinc booster cartridge that infuses copper and zinc ions along with other essential minerals into the water. It comes with patented Mineral Guard Technology, which helps to retain all essential natural minerals such as Calcium and Magnesium. Aquaguard Aura is suitable for all water sources (tanker, borewell, municipal water) and can be used for TDS up to 2000 PPM. It has LED indicator alerts for power on, tank full and service due. It has a litre storage tank with 8 stages of purification.

Aquaguard Aura is currently available for Rs 14,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Aquaguard Marvel NXT

This purifier has RO, UV, UF and Taste Adjuster (MTDS) and is certified to remove new-age contaminants like Lead, Mercury and Arsenic from the water while eliminating all viruses and bacteria. It has UV e-boiling that ensures that every drop of water is as healthy and safe as water boiled for 20 minutes and Taste Adjuster (MTDS) provides sweet-tasting water by adjustment of taste depending upon the source of water. It has patented Active Copper plus Zinc Booster Technology that infuses copper and zinc ions along with other essential minerals into the water. It also has patented Mineral Guard Technology that helps to retain all essential natural minerals such as Calcium and Magnesium. It is suitable for all water sources (tanker, borewell, municipal water) and can be used for TDS up to 2000 PPM. Aquaguard Marvel NXT comes with a 6.2-litre storage tank.

Aquaguard Marvel NXT is currently available for Rs 12,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Eureka Forbes Wet and Dry Ultimo

This vacuum cleaner can clean both wet and dry spills, which makes it extremely versatile. It has a 1400Watts motor delivering a suction power of 16 KPA to remove dirt and dirt mites. It also comes with a powerful blower to blow away dust and dirt. This vacuum cleaner has a storage capacity of 20 litres that helps you clean at a stretch without having you to empty the dust tank often. It comes with top-quality wheels for smooth mobility with rubber wheels to avoid marks on the floor. It comes with a range of accessories for different cleaning needs.

Eureka Forbes Wet and Dry Ultimo is currently available for Rs 5,999.