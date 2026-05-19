Google’s Ask YouTube can now find the exact answer inside videos and give direct answers

Google kicked off the Google I/O 2026 keynote today with AI taking the centre stage of the entire event. CEO Sundar Pichai opened the keynote by saying “Let’s make something that matters,” while describing the current AI wave as an “extraordinary moment” for the technology industry.

Pichai focused heavily on how profoundly AI could reshape the future and improve people’s lives through smarter products, better experiences and more accessible technology. He also highlighted Google’s long-term investments across AI infrastructure, security, world-class research and advanced AI models that power the company’s ecosystem.

Google brings generative AI deeper into Search

Google continued expanding its AI ecosystem during the Google I/O 2026 keynote by revealing how generative AI is becoming a bigger part of Search. The company said AI Mode is now seeing 2.5 billion monthly usage interactions as users increasingly shift toward conversational search experiences instead of traditional keyword-based results.

Google also explained that Search can now provide different styles of answers depending on context while maintaining ongoing conversations instead of isolated queries.

Gemini continues massive growth across Google ecosystem

Google highlighted the rapid expansion of Gemini during the keynote presentation. According to the company, Gemini previously crossed 400 million monthly active users and is now approaching 900 million monthly active usage across Google products and services.

The company positioned Gemini as the core AI layer powering Search, Workspace, Android and several upcoming AI experiences announced during the event.

Google launches Ask YouTube feature

Google also introduced a new Ask YouTube feature designed to make video interactions more conversational. The feature allows users to ask questions directly while watching videos and receive AI-generated responses based on the video content.

The company said the feature remembers context during interactions, making conversations feel more natural and continuous instead of requiring users to repeat prompts multiple times. Google confirmed that Ask YouTube will roll out more broadly in the US during the summer.

Docs Live turns prompts into draft documents

Another major announcement during the keynote was Docs Live, a new AI-powered feature for Google Docs. The feature introduces a conversational workflow where users can ask the AI assistant to grab details, update requirements and instantly turn ideas into draft documents.

Google also demonstrated how Docs Live can organise information directly inside documents and even help users create entirely new files using conversational prompts.

AI features rolling out across Google products

Google confirmed that many of these AI features will gradually expand across more of its products and platforms. The company also announced that several advanced Pro and Ultra AI capabilities will begin rolling out for users in the US during the summer season.

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The keynote made it clear that Google plans to integrate AI deeply across Search, productivity tools and content platforms as competition in the AI industry continues accelerating rapidly.