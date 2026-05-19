Google introduces Gemini Omni Flash at I/O 2026: AI can now simulate physics and edit videos

Google has introduced a new AI model called Gemini Omni Flash at its Google I/O 2026 event in Mountain View, California. According to the company, this is one of the biggest upgrades to Gemini till now, with a stronger focus on video generation, simulations, and AI-based editing features. Also Read: Google I/O 2026: Gemini Spark announced as Google’s new AI agent for daily tasks

Google announced the new model during its keynote at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, where it also showed examples of Gemini Omni Flash handling complex concepts and turning them into visual outputs. Also Read: Google launches Gemini 3.5 Flash, Gemini Omni, with faster AI performance at I/O 2026

What is Gemini Omni Flash?

Gemini Omni Flash is the first version of Google’s new Gemini Omni model. According to the company, the model can simulate scientific concepts like gravity and kinetic energy while turning them into easy-to-understand videos. Also Read: Amazon Alexa+ now turns your questions into AI-generated podcast episodes

Google showed examples where the AI generated educational-style visual explanations using prompts. The company says the model is designed to handle much more than text-based responses and can create outputs in new formats.

The current version focuses mainly on video generation and editing. However, Google says Gemini Omni will eventually support “any output from any input” over time.

Where it will be available

Google confirmed that Gemini Omni Flash is rolling out starting today inside the Gemini app. It is also being integrated into Google Flow and YouTube Shorts tools.

API access is expected later, which means developers will eventually be able to build apps and services using the model as well.

Google also mentioned that a more advanced Pro version of Gemini Omni is planned for later.

AI video editing and simulations

One of the bigger highlights during the presentation was video editing. Google demonstrated how Gemini Omni can change objects, environments, and scenes inside existing videos using AI.

The company also focused heavily on simulations. Instead of only generating short AI clips, the model is also being positioned as a tool that can simulate things like motion, physics, and environmental behaviour in a more realistic way.

That is a noticeable shift from traditional AI image generators, which mostly focus on static outputs.

SynthID and AI verification tools

Alongside Gemini Omni Flash, Google also announced updates to SynthID and C2PA verification tools.

The company says users will now be able to identify whether an image or video was generated or edited using AI. Google is adding C2PA content credentials verification into SynthID, which can show the origin of content and whether AI tools were used during editing.

These verification features are now rolling out inside Gemini. Google also confirmed that Search and Chrome will start supporting these indicators to help users identify AI-generated imagery more easily.

Google’s focus on AI continues

AI remained the biggest focus area during the Google I/O 2026 keynote. Gemini Omni Flash appears to be Google’s next major step in AI-generated content, especially around video and interactive media.

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While the current version is launching with limited support, Google says the model will continue expanding over time with broader input and output capabilities.