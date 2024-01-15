Amazon Great Republic Day sale updates: The season of sales is here. Amazon is hosting the Great Republic Day sale on its platform in India. The sale began on January 13 for Prime members and January 14 for non-Prime members. During the course of this sale, the company is offering a 10 percent instant discount on payments made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. In addition to this, the company is also offering a discount of up to 40 percent on the purchase of tablets.

So, if you are planning to buy a budget tablet, here are our top recommendations for tablets under Rs 20,000 in India:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

This tablet is available at a price of Rs 16,999 on Amazon India and it comes in Blue, Grey and Pink colour variants. It comes with a 10.4-inch TFT display screen with a 60Hz screen refresh rate. It comes with an octa-core processor with a 7,040mAh battery. It has an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera in the front. For audio it has dual speakers, AKG and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound.

Redmi Pad

This tablet is available at a price of Rs 11,999 on Amazon India and it comes in Green, Grey and silver colour variants. It comes with a 10.61-inch 90Hz display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor with an 8,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It has an 8MP camera at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

This tablet is available at a price of Rs 14,499 on Amazon India and it comes in Grey, Dark Blue and silver colour variants. It sports a 11-inch 90Hz LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM375 processor with a 7,040mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It has an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera in the front.

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)

This tablet is available at a price of Rs 15,999 on Amazon India. It sports a 11.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, 120Hz of screen refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor with a 7,700mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It has a four-speaker system that is optimised with Dolby Atmos. For connectivity it has, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.