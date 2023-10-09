Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on premium smartwatches

If you are planning to buy a smartwatch, let me tell you that the market is full of several different options. There are smartwatches in every price range and depending on what you are looking for in your next smartwatch, they can offer good value for money. Still, premium smartwatches, for instance, are quite popular among buyers. That is because they offer some advanced features, such as the ability to track sleep with more details and support for apps such as WhatsApp for easier access when not carrying a phone. Amazon has a range of such smartwatches available at big discounts. Check out some deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

Amazon deals on smartwatches

The Garmin Fenix 7 series smartwatches come with multi-satellite support to offer better positioning speed and accuracy in challenging conditions. It has a built-in flashlight to help you navigate dark paths. The flashlight works underwater, as well since the watch is entirely waterproof. Besides regular health measurement tools, the smartwatch comes with several different activities. The Garmin Fenix 7 series is currently selling for Rs 97,990, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,11,990.

The brand-new Watch Series 9 comes with a better display and improved health tracking such as those for heart rate and blood oxygen level. The Watch Series 9 has an Always-On display and comes with a waterproof body. It comes in two display sizes and several wrist sizes after you have chosen whether you want just the GPS model or the one with cellular connectivity. The 41mm GPS Small option is currently selling for Rs 41,899, only a rupee shy of the listed price of Rs 41,900. But you get up to Rs 5,000 discount on using a bank card.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 was recently launched in India. It comes with a better edge-to-edge display that uses sapphire crystal glass. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for the first time brings a tap-to-pay contactless payment option. It can run all Google Play Store apps and connect with your Samsung or other Android phone seamlessly. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bluetooth Large model is currently selling for Rs 32,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 36,999.