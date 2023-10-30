Amazon is hosting its ‘Finale Days’ for the Great Indian Festival Sale. These are the last few days to grab the best deals on the platform. By now it’s clear that the sale offers massive discounts on most products across different categories, including electronics. There are also offers on hearable devices like neckband earphones. If you are planning to buy a pair of neckbands for yourself or for gifting, this is the best time as top neckbands have big discounts.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on motion sensor lights

The Boat Rockerz 245 V2 Pro is priced at Rs 999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which is 71 percent off its MRP. The earphones come with ENx technology for clear calls. The neckband can offer up to 30 hours of battery on a single charge. Boat also offers an IPX5 rating and fast charging support.

Buy Now

The Infinity – JBL Tranz N400 is now available at Rs 1,098, which is Rs 200 off from its usual pricing. These neckband earphones come with support for deep bass and have a sweatproof design. Infinity claims that the earphones can offer a playback time of up to 36 hours. The earphones also come with a dedicated microphone and have support for dual equalizer.

Buy Now

OnePlus’ Bullets Z2, which is usually sold at Rs 1,999 price tag, is now available for Rs 1,599. The Neckband earphones come with 12.4mm drivers and have quick charge support. The earphones have a total battery life of up to 30 hours, but just 10 minutes of charge can keep them running for up to 20 hours.

Buy Now

Oppo’s Enco M32 earphones are priced at Rs 1,799 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The earphones come with 10mm drivers and have up to 28 hours of battery life. Oppo has offered fast charging support where 10 minutes of charge can offer up to 20 hours of playback. The earphones feature fast charging support and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Buy Now

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neckband earphones are now available at Rs 1,799 in the Amazon sale. The neckband earphones come with 13.6mm drivers with bass-heavy sound. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of playback time and support fast charging. Realme has also offered low-latency support for gaming.

Buy Now

These are some of the top deals on neckband earphones in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.