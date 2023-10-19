The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is up and running for more than a week. The sale offers massive discounts on products across different categories. Electronic products including PC hardware are available at a cheaper price. Budget monitors in the sale have discounts of around 44 percent. If you want to purchase a monitor for your home, this could be the best time as the sale not only provides flat discounts but also additional bank offers. Those with a Prime subscription can get faster delivery and even cashback on the Amazon Pay ICIC Bank card.

Having said that, let’s take a look at the top deals on monitors in the sale. We have curated some picks at around and under Rs 5,000.

Zebronics Zeb-V16HD has received a discount in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The monitor is now priced at Rs 2,798, which is 44 percent off MRP. It’s a basic monitor with a 15.4-inch display. It has an HD resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. The monitor has both HDMI and VGA ports and comes with a wall-mountable design.

Acer’s EK220Q monitor is priced at Rs 5,699 in the sale. Additionally, there’s a bank discount that will take the price down to Rs 5,000. This is a 21.5-inch Full HD monitor with an exact resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The monitor has 250 nits of brightness, 100Hz refresh rate, and eye care features. It has HDMI and VGA ports for connectivity. Acer is offering a 3-year manufacturing warranty on the product.

This is another monitor that you can consider at around Rs 5,000. It is priced at Rs 5,998 in the sale but with bank offers, it can be purchased at a lower price. The monitor has a 22-inch display with a Full HD resolution. It comes with features like 16.7 million colors and AMD Free sync support. It has a 250-nit bright panel and built-in speakers. This monitor comes with a 3-year service warranty.

These are some of the top deals on budget monitors in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Though the sale is running for more than a week, it’s always better to purchase immediately while the sale running. That’s because the deals may be for a limited time or the stock may not last for a long time.

