Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on gaming laptops under Rs 70,000

With more and more people switching to professional gaming in India, the demand for gaming hardware has increased manifold. An essential part of the gaming setup for professionals is the laptop, which must have high-end specifications and features. Gaming laptops offer the best gaming experiences, depending on the kind of hardware they have. The kind of hardware also decides how much the laptop will cost. If your budget lies somewhere below Rs 70,000, you can buy a good, powerful gaming laptop across brands. Amazon is selling a wide range of gaming laptops under Rs 70,000 in the Great Indian Festival sale, and we have handpicked a few deals from it.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on streaming sticks

Top Amazon deals on gaming laptops under Rs 70,000

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on mobile accessories

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is one of the most affordable gaming laptops on the market. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor with 8GB of RAM. There is 512GB of SSD space on the laptop. For graphics, it uses an Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB of virtual memory. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also comes with Amazon Alexa support and three months of Game Pass. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is currently available for Rs 55,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 85,990.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival deal: Top discounts on Samsung phones

Buy Now on Amazon

The Acer Aspire 5 is another affordable laptop that comes with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space. The Aspire 5 uses an Nvidia RTX 2050 processor with 4GB of GDRR6 graphics memory. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It also comes with a 720p HD webcam, and supports Wi-Fi 6E technology for high-speed internet connectivity and file sharing. The Acer Aspire 5 is currently available for Rs 50,001, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 82,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Asus TUF Gaming F15

The TUF Gaming F15 from the house of Asus is one of the best-selling gaming laptops. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 – 11800H processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. There is an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU with support for 4GB of graphics memory. The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is currently available for Rs 69,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 97,990.