Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on iPhones

Festival sales are one of the best times to go shopping for a brand-new iPhone. That is because the iPhone you are looking for goes down to the lowest price in these sales. With that in mind, Amazon has doled out big discounts on a range of iPhone models. From last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max to the seasoned iPhone 13, Amazon is selling each model with big discounts. So, if you have been waiting for the sale to finally move the iPhone out of the wish list to the cart, this is the time. Here are some deals on iPhones that you can check out on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched last year as the company’s top-end smartphone. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the iPhone 14 Pro, was the first phone to feature a Dynamic Island. This iPhone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and Always-On. It is powered by the A16 Bionic and comes with a 48MP main camera that supports Dolby Vision recordings. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently available at Rs 1,69,900 for the 512GB variant. You get discounts on SBI cards and exchange bonuses on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The two-year-old iPhone 13 is still one of the best smartphones you can get. In the sale, the iPhone 13 has gone out of stock many times, making it difficult for people to get it. To solve that, Amazon is now allowing interested buyers to pre-book the iPhone 13 at Rs 1,999 to get it later for Rs 48,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale. There will be additional discounts on using an SBI credit card to buy the iPhone 13.

Much like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 is also selling at a discount on Amazon. However, you may find it hard to choose the preferred storage or colour model for the iPhone 14 Pro. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Black with 128GB storage is available on Amazon. It is selling for Rs 1,19,900, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,29,900. Additional discounts on credit cards are also available.