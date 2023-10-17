Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on handheld garment steamers

Dressing nicely is one of the things that make you leave a good impact on others. Besides choosing the right outfit for an occasion, you must ensure that your clothes are well-ironed. While there is a wide assortment of conventional irons available on the market, there are handheld garment steamers that come in handy in some tricky situations. For clothes that can be ironed in your old-fashioned way, handheld steamers do a great job putting away those wrinkles. The best thing about garment steamers is that you do not need a setup to iron your clothes. Handheld garment steamers are not expensive either. If you are planning to buy handheld garment steamers this festive season, here are some deals we have come across on Amazon.

Best Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on handheld garment steamers

The Philips STH3000/20 is one of the best-selling handheld garment steamers on the market. It comes with support for continuous steam using a 100W output. The company claims the steamer becomes ready to use in 30 seconds. It comes with a detachable 100ml water tank, which lasts a session easily. The handheld steamer is claimed to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria on your clothes and remove bad odour. It is lightweight, as well, so you can carry it with you anywhere. The Philips Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 is currently selling for Rs 2,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 4,195.

The AGARO handheld steamer has a detachable 260ml water tank, which the company claims gives 15 minutes of continuous steam. It is ready to use in 40 seconds and comes with dry boiling protection. There is an auto power cut feature for overheating protection. Even when the water level dips, the machine gets turned off automatically. It offers a 1500W power output through a ceramic-coated steam plate, which enables even heat distribution. The AGARO Signify Handheld Garment Steamer is currently available for Rs 2,090, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 4,290.

This steamer from Hamilton comes with a ceramic-coated steam plate that offers even heat distribution for fast heating. There is a turbo mode on the steamer to remove tough wrinkles on clothes while ensuring safety against burns on fabrics such as silk, cotton, and rayon. The steamer comes with a 300ml water tank, which runs for a session without needing a refilling. The Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer is currently available for Rs 3,299, instead of the listed price of Rs 6,999.