Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Amazon is hosting the ‘Finale Days’ of its Great Indian Festival sale on the platform. This means there are last few days to grab your favourite products at the best price on the platform. The grand sale offers discounts on all products across categories including home electronic products like electric blankets. Electric blankets have up to 50 percent off MRP in the sale.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on Neckbands

Following are some of the top deals on electric blankets in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on motion sensor lights

Bell’s electric blanket for a single bed is an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ item. It is available at Rs 1,399, which is 30 percent off its MRP. It comes with four heat settings to offer a cozy and comfortable sleep. The electric blanket is shockproof and consumes less power. It comes with a 10-year warranty. The size of this electric blanket is 150 cm x 80 cm.

Buy Now

Odessey’s electric blanket for a single bed is available at Rs 1,723 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It has a waterproof design and 3 heat settings. Odessey claims that it is shockproof and has low power consumption.

Buy Now

Pindia’s Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket is available at 50 percent off MRP in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It is priced at Rs 2,499 and comes in Blue color. As the name suggests, it’s a double bed electric blanket with features like low power consumption and overheating protection. It is also advertised to consume minimal power.

Buy Now

This is another Amazon’s Choice electric blanket available on Amazon. It is up for sale at Rs 2,969, which is 46 percent off MRP. The Expressions Polar electric Blanket or electric bed warmer is for a double-sized bed. It comes with 3 heat settings and has dual safety features. The controller has a 12-hour auto shut-off feature and comes with multiple heat levels.

Buy Now

These are some of the top deals on electric blankets in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. These are the Finale Days of the sale so the sale may end in the coming days. Having said that, if you plan to purchase any of the above products, hurry up and purchase one right away.