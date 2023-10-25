Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has been up and running for almost two weeks now. The sale offers massive discounts on all products across different categories including electronics. Budget products are now even affordable thanks to coupon discounts and other benefits. Similarly, earphones have received a price cut in the sale. If you were considering buying a pair of earphones, this could be the right time as Amazon is offering up to 65 percent off MRP on budget earphones.

In this article, we are listing some of the top deals on earphones under Rs 500 in the Amazon Great Festival Sale.

The boAt BassHeads 100 wired earphones are now available at a discounted price of Rs 349 on Amazon. This is 65 percent off MRP and slightly lower than its usual selling price. The earphones come with an in-ear design and have 10mm drivers. There’s also a microphone on the earphones to pause and play the music, accept and end calls, and activate voice assistant.

Xiaomi’s basic wired earphones have been discounted in the sale. The earphones are priced at Rs 396, which is 60 percent off MRP. The earphones are available in three different colors, namely, Black, Blue, and Red. The earphones come with a metal sound chamber and have an anti-slip design.

Boult Audio X1 Pro is one of the most popular budget-wired earphones on Amazon. The earphones are priced at Rs 449 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. There are three different colors to choose from including Red, Blue, and Black. The earphones have a metallic look and come with Kevlar cable. They have an in-ear design and come with extra bass. Boult has also offered an IPX5 rating on the earphones.

The boAt BassHeads 220 earphones are now available at 50 percent off MRP in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The earphones cost Rs 499 and come in multiple color options including Orange, Lime, Blue, Black, White, and others. The earphones have 10mm drivers for extra bass. They come with an in-line microphone and have a gold-plated jack.

JBL’s C100SI is an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ pair of earphones. The earphones are priced at Rs 569 on Amazon, which is slightly lower than their usual selling price and at around Rs 500. The earphones are meant for bass lovers and come with an in-line microphone. JBL is offering a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty on the earphones.

These are some of the top deals on earphones in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. If you want to purchase any of the earphones on this list, hurry up as the discounts may not be available after the sale ends.