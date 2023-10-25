Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on car stereo systems

A car stereo system can enhance your driving experience by providing you with more entertainment options. However, not all car stereos are worth buying. You need to consider various factors and compare different models and prices to find the best one for your vehicle. If you want to buy a car music system, you can look for some great deals on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. You can also get some useful information and tips from this article. Here are some of the best car stereo systems that you can choose from.

Blaupunkt car stereo colombo-130BT

This car stereo comes with a high-end codem III tuner with RDS. It has Bluetooth, Aux input, Radio and a separate USB for fast charging. It enables music playback from USB, and Bluetooth for hands-free calling and BT streaming. The device has a dual USB port for media and charging. It also comes with a hand remote.

Blaupunkt car stereo colombo-130BT is available for Rs 2,099.

Sony car stereo DSX-A410BT

It is a single-DIN media receiver with dual Bluetooth and has audio level adjustment from -6dB to +6 dB. It can wirelessly connect phone to play music, get directions and communicate with contacts. It comes with built-in 4 x 55 W amplification, which delivers clear audio playback and plenty of volume. It can connect two smartphones with dual Bluetooth. It has voice control that lets users manage all via simple spoken commands.

Sony car stereo DSX-A410BT is currently available for Rs 6,099.

Sony Car Stereo DSX-A110U

It has 10 10-band equalizer with Karaoke and can support MP3, WMA, FLAC, USB, AUX, and FM. It comes with a remote control, anti-shock protection, front-facing USB and AUX for audio device connection, Single DIN, extra Bass for deeper low ends, a detachable face panel and a vertical alignment LCD screen for easy reading.

Sony Car Stereo DSX-A110U is currently available for Rs 4,699.

