Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on wireless mics

If you want to be a successful YouTuber or a popular show host, you need to have a good set-up for your studio. A good set-up includes a high-quality podcast microphone that can capture your voice clearly and smoothly. Whether you are starting a YouTube channel or a podcast show, a podcast microphone is essential. However, finding the best podcast microphone kit can be challenging and expensive. That’s why you should take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which offers amazing discounts on top mics. We have compiled some of the best deals for you in this article.

Boya

This is a 2.4GHz omnidirectional wireless microphone system with two transmitters and a receiver for Android/Type-C devices. It has 50 50-meter range and is suitable for vlog, social media and YouTube content and comes with a rechargeable battery.

Boya wireless microphone is available for Rs 3,349 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Digitek

This mic comes with an enhanced headphone monitoring function and comes 3.5mm interface and two 3mm cables. It can be used with a laptop/PC/DSLR camera/amplifier/ DV / Camcorder/smartphone/mixer and more. It has 360 degrees ultra-clear pickup/receiver equal amount of sound from all directions. It has a high-performance wireless transmission, which is effective up to 30 meters.

Digitek wireless microphone is available for Rs 4,295 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Sony ECM-W2BT

This is an ideal wireless microphone for vlogging, interviews, videos and YouTube. It gives flexible connectivity with an MI Shoe-Mount receiver with a mic and has audio recording capability up to 200 meters. The audio is optimised by the ATT (attenuator) function on the transmitter and gives clear audio pickup from any direction by an omnidirectional mic capsule.

Sony ECM-W2BT is available for Rs 14,988 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Audio Array

This wireless lavalier microphone is equipped with 2.4 GHz UHFand has a strong signal, more stable than Wi-fi and Bluetooth. It offers a frequency range of 30Hz to 20kHz and can be used with mainstream smartphones, DSLR cameras, and laptops. It is perfect for vlogging, content creation, filmmaking, on-camera or on-stage presentations, YouTuber, live streaming, podcasts, and more. This wireless lavalier microphone system supports omnidirectional audio and simultaneously records high-fidelity audio via two transmitters. It offers a range of 100m in an open area and a sampling rate of 48kHz/16Bit. The transmitter and receiver weigh very less and are comfortable to wear and carry. The wireless mic needs to charge for about 1.5hours and can be used for about 8-10 hours. Wireless lavalier microphone has a built-in high-performance microphone for clear sound quality.

Audio Array us available for Rs 9,999 at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.