No set-top box needed for DD Channels soon! IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms

Your set-top box could be a story of the past soon. This is because the Indian government has introduced a new way to access DD channels, without needing a set-top box. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw has revealed that the TVs will have in-built satellite tuners, allowing you to directly access DD Free Dish services. In simple terms, if your TV supports this feature, you won’t need an extra device or wiring to watch these channels.

How this works

Instead of adding another box to your setup, the idea here is simple — your TV itself does the job. Compatible TVs will come with an in-built satellite tuner, so you can plug your dish antenna directly into the TV and start watching.

There’s also an on-screen programme guide that helps you browse channels and see what’s playing, just like you would on a set-top box. But the difference is, you’re doing it all from one device. So practically, what changes is that you can connect the dish directly to your TV, you will use the on-screen guide to navigate channels, no extra box, and no extra remote.

For a lot of users, especially those using DD Free Dish, this is more about convenience than anything else. You don’t have to spend on an extra device or deal with additional wiring.

What else?

This announcement also came alongside a few other updates, including AI training programmes and a platform for creators to share content.

So the larger idea isn’t just about watching TV, it’s also about helping more people create and participate in digital content.

This won’t work on every TV right now. You’ll need a model that supports an in-built satellite tuner.

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That said, this is the kind of feature that could slowly become standard, especially if more brands start adding it to their TVs.