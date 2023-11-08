In recent years, the popularity of top-loading washing machines has skyrocketed, thanks to their efficiency, portability, and cost-effectiveness. For those seeking a low-cost, fully automatic machine, a top-loading washer is an excellent choice. The main distinction between top-loading and front-loading washers is the door’s position. Top-loaders are filled from the top, while front-loaders are loaded from the side. Another significant difference is their respective price points. If you’re considering purchasing a top-loading machine, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale might be worth checking out for discounted prices. To assist you, we’ve compiled a list for your convenience.

LG (T65SKSF4Z)

This washing machine has a capacity of 6.5kg and has five-star energy efficiency rating. It comes with Smart Inverter Technology and has spin rate of 700rpm. It has eight programs, digital display, child lock, voltage protection/shock proof, protective rat mesh, anti anti-rust proof body, smart diagnosis, cold water inlet and more.

LG (T65SKSF4Z) is currently available for Rs 15,990.

Whirlpool (Whitemagic Royal 6 Genx)

This washing machine has a capacity of 6kg and has five-star energy efficiency rating. It comes with ZPF Technology and has spin rate of 740rpm. It has eight programs, child lock, 123 wash, dry tap sensing, smart sensor, aqua store, auto tub clean, spiro wash, express wash, low noise level and more.

Whirlpool (Whitemagic Royal 6 Genx) is currently available for Rs 13,490.

Samsung (WA70A4002GS/TL)

This washing machine has a capacity of 7kg and has three star energy efficiency rating. It has spin rate of 680rpm and four programs, magic filter, 5 levels of rat protection, rust-proof body, tempered glass window, a child lock and more.

Samsung (WA70A4002GS/TL) is currently available for Rs 15,490.

Panasonic (NA-F60LF1HRB)

This washing machine has a capacity of 6kg and has five star energy efficiency rating. It has spin rate of 680rpm and eight programs, child lock, detergent dispenser, error alarm, auto unbalancing detection, digital display, and more.

Panasonic (NA-F60LF1HRB) is currently available for Rs 12,990.