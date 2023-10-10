Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: One of the most exciting sales of the year is back. Amazon Great Indian Festival is live now with scores of amazing deals on a wide range of tech products including tablets. Buyers can get further discounts with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions, which will give users 10 percent additional off on every purchase. Top Brands including Samsung, Redmi, and OnePlus are offering incredible discounts on tablets. Here’s a list of some of the reasonable tablets that you can get under the range of Rs 20,000.

The Realme Pad is a budget-friendly option with a premium design used for media viewing. Its MediaTek Helio G99 SoC processor ensures that you have a smooth working experience. This tablet stands out in terms of price and value because it also has cellular connectivity. This tablet’s front-facing camera is effective for video conversations, and the device has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio in games and movies. It costs Rs 14,498 on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on Air Purifiers

Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus offers TDDI Touch Technology to improve touch interactivity for flawless operation and the best gaming experience, a 10.61-inch FHD 2K display gives you the ultimate viewing experience. The device is powered by a snapdragon SDM 6803 processor for your high-speed gaming sessions. The tablet has Quad speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos that gives you exposure to high-quality sound. The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is available at a price of Rs 14,999.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers you an immersive display with a TFT display screen and refresh rate of up to 60Hz for the best viewing experience. It was created to be your friend in the monotonous way of life by offering an octa-core processor type. It comes with Dolby Atmos dual speakers for delivering high-quality and a multi-layered Samsung Knox security platform for additional safety. This device is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery so that you can work non-stop. It costs Rs 19,999 on Amazon.

Buy Now

With this tablet, Honor raises the bar for brands that cater to younger generations’ need for technology. Introducing HONOR Pad X8, a 10.4-inch tablet with sharp screen technology for transparent visuals. It offers 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. This device will always be there for you because of a battery life of up to 14 hours 8MP primary camera, and an 8MP front camera. Experience smooth performance with its new magic UI 6.1 system based on the latest Android 12. It is also equipped with a new MediaTek MT8786 8-core processor for improved and higher running speed. You can get this great tablet at Rs 9,999.

Buy Now

Realme is the brand that understands the wants of the younger generation of style and tech going hand in hand, and with this pad, it takes it up a notch. Realme Pad Mini WiFi+4G Tablet comes with an 8.7-inch HD display, offering decent visual quality. It features an 8 MP Primary Camera, and a 5 MP front camera, perfect for your meetings. The device is equipped with 6,400mAh with 18W fast charging to keep you running all day long. Realme tablet comes with a UNISOC T616 Octa-Core processor that delivers fair running performance. It costs Rs 11,999 on Amazon.