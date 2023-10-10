Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon sale is back with huge discounts and offers on kitchen appliances including electric rice cookers. The ultimate shopping extravaganza is providing an additional discount of 10 percent on SBI card transactions. So, what are you waiting for? This article compiles a collection of the best deals on electric cookers, check now.

Get a staggering 40 percent discount on the Milton Euroline Excel Liter Electric Rice Cooker. A 700-watt motor powers this device, which has a 1.8-litre capacity. It comes with a trivalent for stretch filtration and perfect cooking. The cooker has two removable cooking bowls control switch that helps in automatic cooking. Once the rice is cooked, an automatic cut-off mechanism turns it off. Its outer cool touch body handle makes it easy to carry. It costs Rs 2,495 on Amazon.

Prestige electric rice cooker is convenient for your cooking as it is powered with 700W and has a 1.8-litre capacity. It can be for multiple purposes such as steaming vegetables, making soup, and cooking rice and idly. This cooker includes a second cooking pan and can cook up to 1kg of raw rice. It has a cool touch handle and a double-walled body that make it simple to operate. Its stainless steel close-fit lid also has a keep-warm mode with a five-year warranty on the heating plate and a detachable power cord. It costs Rs 2,464 on Amazon.

The Bajaj automated rice cooker has a 1.8-litre capacity with a 550-watt motor. You can use it to prepare foods like rice, soup, idly, and more. It is perfect for a family of three or four because it can cook 1 kg of rice at once. It has a top-notch anodized aluminium finish pan. It comes with a rice cooker, user manual, guarantee card and list of service centres. It costs Rs 1,661 on Amazon India.

This 1.8-litre Pigeon electric rice cooker has a 700-watt motor that preserves nutrients of your food with Slow Cooking. To enhance safety, it has both an automatic and manual turn-off button. The cooker has a micro switch control to keep your food warm for up to five hours. It is safe to use thanks to its stainless-steel lid with a cool touch handle. The Pigeon cooker comes with a strong and sturdy body and is available at a price of Rs 1,398.

Panasonic electric rice cooker has a 700-watt motor with a capacity of 2.2L. All varieties of rice can be cooked in this extraordinary cooker. It has an anodized aluminium pan with a cooking plate to keep your rice warm and fresh for up to five hours. This cooker is suitable for four or five members as it can cook up to 1.25 kg of rice. You can get this at a price of Rs 2,899.