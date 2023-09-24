Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Amazon has announced its Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 in the country. The announcement comes ahead of the festive season in India. As you’d expect, the sale will offer massive discounts on electronic products across different categories including smartphones, laptops, gadgets, and others.

Unfortunately, Amazon hasn’t revealed the exact date of the sale. However, it’s expected to begin in early October. For Prime members, the sale will start early. This time around, the sale is powered by Samsung Galaxy S23 and is co-powered by Intel. That said, expect good offers on the Galaxy S23 and Intel-powered laptops.

Buyers in the sale will be getting 10 percent off on SBI Bank Credit and Debit Cards. Those with an Amazon Pay Card will also likely get cashback offers. One Card users will be eligible to get up to 2,250 instant discounts on Credit Card and EMI transactions. There will be instant discount offers on HDFC, HSBC, IDFC First Bank, and Yes Bank cards.

Apart from this, Amazon will also be offering easy payment options like Pay on Delivery, UPI, and more. Some of the products will also support ‘Easy Returns’, as per Amazon’s sale page.

Mobile deals in the sale

Amazon will be offering up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. Select products will have coupon offers worth up to Rs 7,000. There will also be a No Cost EMI option for a minimum period of 3 months.

Some of the notable deals on smartphones will be on Realme Narzo 60x 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus 11 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, iPhone 14, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G, and others.

Amazon will also offer some new launch phones in the sale. It will likely make the new Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and Honor 90 5G available for purchase in the sale.

Other deals in the sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will also offer up to 40 percent off on Gaming laptops, and up to 60 percent off on Tablets. Gadgets like wearables will get up to 80 percent off, with smartwatches starting at Rs 899. Camera and accessories will have 80 percent off in the sale.