Amazon Great Indian Festival deals: Top beard trimmers on discount

Whether you are a fashion-forward guy or just like to flaunt your facial hair, a trimmer has become an essential grooming accessory. Be it styling your beard for a unique look or razing it down to stubble for a rugged look, a bread trimmer can do it all. So, if you are looking for a good trimmer, this would be the best time. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has some interesting deals on a variety of products. Those include grooming products, as well. Some of the top-selling beard trimmers are currently available at big discounts.

Best Amazon deals on beard trimmers

This trimmer from Beardo comes with three trimming adjustments: one for beard, one for nose hair, and one for body hair. The company claims the trimmer comes with a run time of up to 120 minutes on a single charge. It uses T-blades that are self-sharpening rounded tips that protect the skin against nicks and cuts. The Beardo Ape-X trimmer allows both corded and cordless use. The Beardo Ape-X trimmer is currently available for Rs 899, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,499.

The Philips trimmer comes with a SkinProtect Comb, which allows for a clean look while providing extra skin protection. The trimmer uses stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness as you get on the first day of purchase. Philips says the rounded tips of the blades make for smooth skin contact to prevent scratches and irritation. The trimmer can last up to 30 minutes without a cord on battery for three weeks. There is a USB charging cable available with the trimmer. The Philips SkinProtect beard trimmer is currently selling for Rs 696, instead of the listed price of Rs 995.

Xiaomi also sells trimmers in India and 2C is one of the best-selling ones. The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C comes with 90 minutes of run time on a single 2-hour charging. The trimmer offers 0.5mm precision using 40 lengths and comes with two combs. The trimmer uses USB-C charging for convenience and also supports fast charging. The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C is currently selling for Rs 999, instead of its listed price of Rs 1,999.