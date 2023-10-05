Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check to deals on water purifiers

Water purifiers have become essential these days due to increasing levels of water pollution from various sources such as fertilizers, insecticides, plastics and more. Drinking contaminated water can be harmful and can lead to various diseases. That is why many people in India are resorting to water purifiers for safe and healthy drinking water. However, there are various types of water purifiers available in the market with features like reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and more and choosing one can be difficult. If you are planning to buy one, here we have selected a few best to help you make an informed decision.

V-Guard Zenora

This water purifier comes with Reverse Osmosis, Ultra Filtration and Mineral Balancer. It can treat water with TDS up to 2000ppm and is suitable for borewells, tanker and municipal water. The water purifier is equipped with 3 LED Indicators for ‘Purification On’, ‘Tank Full’ and ‘Low Pressure’. It is a water storage tank of 7liters and comes with a one-year comprehensive warranty that covers filters, RO Membrane, electrical parts, replacement of two pre-filters, two pre-emptive maintenance services and one re-installation.

V-Guard Zenora is currently available for Rs 7,899.

AquaguardSure Delight NXT

This water purifier comes with RO, UV, and Taste Adjuster (MTDS). As per the company’s claim, it can remove new-age contaminants like lead, mercury and arsenic from the water. It has UV e-boiling that gives clean water equivalent to boiled water for 20 minutes and a taste Adjuster (MTDS) provides sweet-tasting water by adjusting taste depending upon the source of water. It is suitable for all water sources (tanker, borewell, municipal water) and can be used for TDS up to 2000 PPM. The water purifier comes with a 7liters storage capacity, LED indication alerts when the tank is full, when service is due and when cartridges need replacement.

AquaguardSure Delight NXT is currently available for Rs 8,199.

HUL Pureit Advanced Pro

HUL Pureit Advanced Pro provides 6-stage purification and enriches water with minerals like calcium and magnesium. It has a 7litres storage capacity and can be used for TDS up to 2000 ppm. It can treat multiple sources of water including Borewell, Tanker, or Tap water.

HUL Pureit Advanced Pro is currently available for Rs 9,790.

KENT Supreme

This water purifier has multiple purification processes by RO, UF, and TDS Control. It can remove even dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides and fluorides, and kills bacteria and viruses, as per the company’s claim. The water purifier comes with a tank UV LED that keeps purified water pure for a longer duration and the TDS control system allows adjustment of the TDS level of purified water. The purifier is suitable for the purification of brackish, tap water, and municipal water supply and comes with 8litres of tank capacity and has a high purification capacity of 20litres per hour.

KENT Supreme is currently available for Rs 14,449.

Livpure GLO PRO+

This water purifier has a six-stage purification with a Sediment Filter, Pre-activated Carbon Absorber, Anti-Scalant Cartridge, RO Membrane, UV Disinfection and Silver Impregnated Post Carbon Filter. It has a taste enhancer that enhances the taste and provides purified water for input water TDS up to 2000ppm. Its ultraviolet radiation disinfects the water from water-borne disease-causing bacteria, viruses and protozoa and post post-carbon filter gets rid of unpleasant smells from water. The silver in the filter stops the regrowth of bacteria to provide drinking water that is safe for consumption. It has a tank storage capacity of 7liters.

Livpure GLO PRO+ is currently available for Rs 8,199.