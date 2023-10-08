Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on smart bulbs

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has kicked off. This is the perfect time to go shopping for the things you have been putting on your wish list for so long. Those items may include smart home devices, such as smart bulbs that you have been eyeing for a while. Amazon sells a variety of smart bulbs that you can buy anytime, but if you choose to buy a smart bulb during the sale period, you can get big discounts. We have curated a list of top-selling smart bulbs on Amazon, along with the discounts they are currently selling at. Take a look.

Amazon deals on smart bulbs

This is a 12.5W smart bulb that you can control with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It comes with a music sync function, which allows the bulb to change colours with the rhythm of the music. You can control the smart bulb from anywhere using the Wipro Smart Home app as long as the bulb is connected to a power supply. The Wipro B22D smart bulb is currently selling for Rs 679, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,590.

This bulb comes with various functions, using which you can set scenes, rhythms, and schedules. You can dim the light and switch between millions of colours using the Wiz app. The bulb connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks only. It can also be controlled by your voice through Alexa and Google Assistant. The Philips Wiz B22 LED Smart Bulb is currently selling for Rs 549, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,999.

The Halonix Smart LED Bulb has a 12W wattage with a Base-B22 input. It comes with millions of shades, including bright and soft lights to suit the mood. The Halonix smart bulb can be controlled using your voice through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. There is also a timing function on the bulb, which allows you to automate the LED to turn on and off according to your preferred time. The Halonix Smart LED Bulb is currently selling for Rs 399, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 2,500.