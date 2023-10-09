Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Amazon, the world’s largest online retail store is providing amazing discounts on millions of products. This year, expect even more premium and discounted offers on a variety of necessities, including electronic lunch boxes. Prime Members can benefit from free and quick shipping on qualifying items, making it even easier to shop during this eagerly awaited event.

In addition to offering bumper discounts on smartphones, laptops and accessories, the company is also offering discounts on the purchase of kitchen appliances such as electric lunch boxes. Buyers can avail an additional 10 percent off on SBI debit and credit cards. So, what are you waiting for? Check out these lunch boxes and make your life easy.

This full-on Electric lunch box food heater comes with a 90 W home-use cable, suitable for office, home, and school. Its exterior is made of food-grade PP plastic and the food containers are made of Stainless Steel. The lid of the containers carries a steam plug for steam release and a silicon rubber gasket to make the containers leak-proof. Put your meals in these containers and then plug in the portable food warmer and evenly heat your food. This electric lunch box is very convenient to carry because of its portable size. You can get it for Rs 949

The Milton lunch box will heat your homemade food within 15 minutes and it comes with an electrical shockproof body. It has a separate box to store detachable power code and consumes less power. This stainless-steel lunch box is a two-piece tiffin. It also has a thermostat for the safety of the heater as well as a tiffin. An elegant style box to save place in your bag. Buy this lunch container at Rs 960.

This lunch box is a Pack of 1 Electric 40W heated portable lunch container. It is made of PP fibre and good quality stainless steel. It’s high-quality temperature resistant, non-fragile material, safe and reliable. It is easy to carry, vegetables, soup and other food items. It comes with a power cable and 1 container for storing our food. It costs Rs 618 in India.

This lunch box comes with two stainless steel containers with a total capacity of 800ml It is leak-free, easy to 0pen and has a steam release design. These lunch containers are strong, and durable and offer stylish fabric Pouch with heavy-duty zippers for keeping it safe. This device is ultra-low power consumption and will offer you a hot meal right at your desk. It costs Rs 989.

This lunch box is made of food-grade PP and also has stainless steel containers. It is scratch-resistant with air-tight and liquid-tight containers that are easily stackable. You don’t need an extra cable as it has an inbuilt mains cord winder and automatic shut-off function for safety protection.