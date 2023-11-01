Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: While the world is going digital, there are times when you need a printed copy of information in your hands, especially at home. Be it helping your kids with their homework, or printing your photographs or even travel documents, printers can come in handy at homes. So, if getting a printer for your home or office has been there on your mind, Amazon is offering 40 percent off on smart printers. These printers come with quick printing options, wireless connectivity and some comes with eco-friendly technology as well. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

Check top deals on prominent printer brands now below:

This Printer has a resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi and comes with eco-friendly heat free technology. Its features include Auto-Duplex, Refillable Ink Tank and is applicable on A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, DL. This device has a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and is offered to you at Rs 11,699 on Amazon.

This HP smart printer has an easy interface with a 1.0-inch icon LCD display and 10 user-friendly buttons. It offers a printing speed of 12 ppm in black and 5 ppm in color. It also provides seamless connectivity to avoid any kind of interruption in your work. This is an all-in-one printer which supports all types of paper and has a capacity of 100 sheet input and 30 sheet output. This device is available to you at a price of Rs 11,299 on Amazon.

This printer has a scanner resolutio0n of 19200 × 19200 dpi and it comes with a maximum printing speed of 11 ppm in color and 28 ppm in monochrome. This 11-Watt device has an input capacity of 150 sheets and with a full inked bottle. It can print up to 7,500 black pages and 5,000 color pages. Now, you can connect to your wireless printer from your mobile device and use it at home or office. It is offered to you at a price of Rs 11,899 on Amazon.

This product has a scanner resolution of 600 x 1200 dpi and has a maximum print speed of 5.0 ipm in color and 8.8 ipm in monochrome. This Canon printer has some special features like borderless printing, high volume printing and you can easily use it at your home or office. This device is available to you at a price of Rs 13,299 on Amazon.

This Printer has a special thermal print technology, where no ink or toner is used. It is based on environment supporting technology. It has a quick and quality printing ability with 203 dpi resolution. It also features a 1200mAh lithium -ion battery, which takes up to 1.5 hours to get fully charged and is compatible for both indoor and outdoor printing. This lightweight pocket friendly printer is offered to you at Rs 11,425 on Amazon.