Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Life has become hectic of lately. Work targets coupled with increasing screen time and social anxiety often leads to a lot of stress. While there are many things that you can try to alleviate a situation like this, one of easiest things that you can try is using a head massager. Head massagers help you get a relaxing massage from anywhere without any wire interruption so as to calm yourself and de-stress. So, if you plan on buying a head massager, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on electric head massagers under its Great India Happiness sale. Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

Here are the most lucrative deals on the purchase of smart head massagers on Amazon:

This head massager has four heads which rotate in clockwise and anti-clockwise direction giving you a head massage and it helps to stimulate hair growth also. It has four setting options and is powered by rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It does not pull or tangle your hair and can be easily cleaned. Buy this head Massager at a discounted price of Rs 1,298 on Amazon.

This massager is cordless and rechargeable, charge it once and use it for two hours. It increases blood circulation to the scalp, boosts hair growth, promotes relaxation, releases stress and aches. It is gentle on the skin and comes with one year of warranty, you can control the intensity of the massager through switches. This product is available to you at a special price of Rs 1,299 on Amazon.

This head massager comes with 360-degree rotating head and 96 soft silicon bristles, it is detachable and easily cleaned. It is compact in size and powerful battery which lasts up to 7 days on a full charge. You can easily operate it with one hand and has three dynamic massage modes and improve your blood circulation, relaxing you from within. This product is available to you at a price of Rs 999 on Amazon.

This head massager reduces pain and promotes blood circulation The massager increases blood circulation to the scalp, promoting relaxation, releasing stress and boosting hair growth. It has nodes which are waterproof and removable and also cordless and rechargeable and can be carried anywhere. This electric device is offered to you at an affordable price of Rs 999 on Amazon.

This massager gives professional like massage at home. It has Thick Spong rubber cushion shock proofs hand and AC/DC motor for use anywhere. It is Designed with powerful floating action and can be used for a long period of time without overheating. Buy this massager at a discounted price of Rs 699 on Amazon.