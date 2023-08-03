Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: Top deals on refrigerators

Amazon has come up with the most awaited sale of the year, that is, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, which go on from August 5 to August 9. Prime members will get early access to deals and offers. In this sale, you can get up to 55 percent off on refrigerators from top brands such as LG, Whirlpool, Voltas, Godrej and many more. Moreover, paying with your SBI credit or debit card guarantees you an extra 10 percent instant discount, making this a perfect opportunity to upgrade your appliances without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on this golden chance to save. Scroll down to find our top picks on refrigerators in this sale.

The LG double-door Refrigerator is frost-free and offers a capacity of 343L, perfect for families with five members or more. It comes with an inverter compressor and Multi Air Flow technology. It incorporates various special features such as convertibility, temperature control, smart diagnosis and whatnot. It is one of the top-selling refrigerators on Amazon.

The Samsung 336 L Double Door Refrigerator is a great choice for Indian households. It comes with Digital Inverter Compressor which helps it run silently and efficiently. This frost-free refrigerator is suitable for families of around six members. The shelves are made with spill-proof toughened glass, ensuring solidness and giving it a classic look.

The LG 322 L Double Door Refrigerator is an ideal option for those looking for a reliable and efficient refrigerator for their kitchen. This device comes with a Smart inverter compressor and different convertible modes. Its multi-air technology circulates cool air at every corner for even cooling. It has a three-star energy rating with a capacity of 322L, making it a perfect choice for nuclear families. This refrigerator also features an anti-bacterial gasket to keep bacteria and dust away.

The Godrej 223 L 2 double-door Refrigerator is a stylish and efficient appliance that will blend with your kitchen decor. Its Nano Shield Technology provides 95 percent of food surface disinfection. It offers Cooling Retention for up to 24 hours and keeps your fruits and vegetables farm fresh. It comes with Cool Balance Technology that provides precise cooling in every part of the Fridge with the assistance of a revolutionary airflow system.

The Haier 325L Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator is frost-free and perfect for those who enjoy the modern look in their kitchen. It features Inverter Compressor with Cooling technology for silent operations. This device has a spacious interior that provides ample storage place to store your fruits and vegetables. It comes with various special features such as triple inverter technology, 14 in 1 convertible mode, and toughened glass shelves. It also offers extra space for non-refrigerated food.