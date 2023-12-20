Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Amazon is hosting the Grand Gaming Days sale on its platform in India. This sale will be live until December 23 and during this time, Amazon India will be offering up to 50 percent off on gaming laptops from companies such as HP, Asus, and Lenovo to name a few. In addition to this, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 7.5 percent with IDFC Credit card and EMI transactions and a 10 percent instant discount on Federal MasterCard Debit Card transactions on December 22 and 23. Apart from this, Amazon India is also offering an additional discount of Rs 500 on the purchase of laptops to Prime members. So, if you are planning to buy a gaming laptop, here are our top recommendations for you:

This gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz display with 250 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Intel Core i7-11800H processor that is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1GB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 of SSD storage space. It runs Windows 11 OS. This laptop comes with exciting features such as adaptive sync, cooling system, crystal clear audio and much more. It is available for Rs 97,990 on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon finds: 5 tech products you need for your Christmas party

READ MORE Asus ZenBook 14 OLED UX3405 unveiled with Intel Core Ultra processors

Buy Now on Amazon

This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 250 nits of peak brightness, and 144Hz of screen refresh rate. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor that is coupled with NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with a Backlit keyboard and it runs Windows 11 OS. Thi laptop is available for Rs 88,646 on Amazon India.

Buy Now on Amazon

This laptop comes with a 16-inch WQXGA-IPS display with 165Hz of screen refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor that is coupled with NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 operating system. It comes with three month of Game Pass subscription. It is available at a price of Rs 1,95,890 on Amazon India.