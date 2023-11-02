Amazon GIF sale: Top deals on smart door locks

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smart door locks are a must-have for anyone concerned about the security of their home. These locks offer superior protection without the hassle of additional locks and latches. With advanced features like fingerprint sensors, only authorized individuals can gain access to your home. If you’re considering purchasing a smart lock, don’t miss out on Amazon India’s unbeatable deal. Get up to 60 percent off on smart door locks and an instant discount of 10 percent when you use HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, or ICICI Bank Cards. Don’t wait any longer to secure your home with the latest technology!

READ MORE Amazon GIF sale: Top deals on hand blenders

Best Amazon deals on smart door locks

The door lock comes with an auto-locking feature, which makes the process of securing the door easy and eliminates the need for manual locking. With the RIFT card option, you can provide access to up to 100 users. You can also register up to four individual user passwords, along with an OTP and a master password under its PIN access command. This ensures that you are prepared for all possible scenarios. Additionally, the lock has several safety measures, including an adjustable spy code, privacy function, and break-in-damage alarm. You can purchase this product on Amazon for Rs 8,888.

READ MORE Amazon GIF sale: Top deals on gaming chairs

Buy Now on Amazon

Introducing a biometric smart lock with a 360-degree fingerprint sensor and 0.4-second reaction speed. It can accommodate up to 50 RFID cards, in addition to PIN, OTP, and manual key access. The lock also comes with a Bluetooth mobile app that gives you complete control over it. The product is currently available on Amazon for Rs 9,190.

Buy Now on Amazon

If you’re looking for a stylish and secure smart lock, then this product might be just what you need. Made with an aluminium alloy body and stainless steel bolts, it not only looks great but also offers five different ways to unlock it. You can save up to 50 fingerprints and use two RFID cards to access it. With the BLE Qubo mobile app, you can receive alerts when the battery is low, get voice prompts, and even change the access panels. You can purchase this product on Amazon for Rs 7,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

This smart digital lock is a high-class product that comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and special scheduled access features. It allows you to grant access through various means such as PIN, OTP, and RFID panels. This lock is ideal for wooden doors, main doors, and internal doors in both commercial and residential setups. However, it may not work well for metal doors, double doors, sliding doors, and grill gates. You can purchase this product on Amazon for Rs. 13,999.