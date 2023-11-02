Amazon GIF sale: Top deals on hand blenders

With the Diwali season on us, the series of cooking scrumptious meals kicks off. One after another you have all dishes lined up for different events during the season, but sometimes cooking each one of them demands a lot of your time. What you need in such situations is a machine that can make batters and mixes a lot more easily than your conventional methods. A hand blender is just the right machine for you. It is not exactly a mixer grinder, which requires a systematic setup to work, but works exactly the same. The only difference is that you do not have a jar available as part of the blender. Just simply put it in any utensil or beaker and start blending whatever you want. If you are looking for a good hand blender, here are some deals on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Amazon deals on hand blenders

This hand blender from Orpat comes with a unique comfort grip and a frequency of 50Hz. This blender offers beating, pureeing, and blending as its functions. There is a stainless steel blade on this hand blender. The hand blender has an 18,000RPM for its motor and is wall mountable. The Orpat HHB-100E WOB hand blender is currently available for Rs 699, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 899.

This Philips hand blender comes with an RPM of 18000 for its motor that uses 250W power. Philips claims that the blender can offer 20 minutes of blending of hot and cold dishes. It comes with removable blades for whisking and whipping. There are two blades provided with the blender, while the blending blade is attached to the stem of the blender. It also comes with a wall bracket for easy mounting in your kitchen. The Philips hand blender is currently available for Rs 1,499, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,095.

This hand blender from Amazon Basics has a 300W motor that offers a powerful blending experience. It uses a stainless steel blade and comes with an ergonomic slim design that makes it easy to hold. There is an easy click-fit locking system on the hand blender and an in-built hook in the cord. The Amazon Basics hand blender is currently selling for Rs 849, down from the listed price of Rs 1,699.