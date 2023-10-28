Amazon GIF sale: Top deals on 6000mAh battery phones under Rs 15,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is underway right now, featuring an extravaganza of deals on a range of products. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, especially with a long-lasting 6000mAh battery in mind, there is a plethora of options. A high-capacity battery like the one with 6000mAh allows the phone to last much longer than smartphones with less than 5000mAh batteries. Although 6000mAh batteries make phones heavier, it is worth the inconvenience because a single charge will last you more than a day typically. Here are some of the options with 6000mAh battery for under Rs 15,000 on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Amazon deals on smartphones with 6000mAh battery

The Realme Narzo 50A is one of the best smartphones under the Rs 15,000 category. The 6000mAh battery on this phone supports fast charging, as well. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution. Powering the Realme Narzo 50A is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the back of the phone, there is a combination of a 50MP main, a 2MP second, and a 2MP third camera. The Realme Narzo 50A is currently selling for Rs 9,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 13,999.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 also comes with a 6000mAh battery that will last over a day. This smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a pixel density 401 PPI. On the back of the phone, you get a setup of 50MP, 5MP, and 2MP cameras, while for selfies, there is an 8MP camera. It runs Android 12-based One UI Core 4. The Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with support for microSD card. This phone is currently avalable for Rs 9,199, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 14,999.

The POVA Neo 5G from Tecno is one of the best-looking phones in this price category. Besides having a fast-charging 6000mAh battery, the phone comes with a 6.8-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Powering the Tecno POVA Neo 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Tecno POVA Neo 5G is currently selling for Rs 12,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 17,999.