Amazon finds: Top deals on digital writing pads

Digital writing pads have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a more high-tech alternative to traditional pen and paper. They allow users to write, draw, and take notes using a stylus on a digital surface, which can then be saved and shared electronically. Many digital writing pads also offer features such as the ability to erase and undo mistakes, create different colour and pen options, and even convert handwriting to text. They are a convenient and eco-friendly option for those who want to keep their notes and sketches organized and easily accessible. If you are looking for a digital writing pad, here are some deals on Amazon that you can consider.

Best Amazon deals on digital writing pads

Redmi LCD Writing Pad With Stylus

This digital writing pad from Redmi is one of the best you can find on the market right now. It comes with an 8.5-inch LCD panel with blur-green handwriting colours. The panel also detects the pressure, making it easy for you to add strokes to your drawing. You can use your fingertips or other objects for lag-free writing on the screen, or just use the stylus provided with the pad. A one-press clear button erases everything from the screen, as well as allows you to freeze the content on the screen so nothing can be added or removed from what already is there. The Redmi LCD Writing Pad is currently available for Rs 699, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,999.

Portronics Ruffpad 8.5M Multicolor LCD Writing Pad

This writing pad from Portronics not only has a big 8.5-inch display but its panel also supports multiple colours. It comes with various accessories such as a wall mount, a car mount, and a Clamp Y to give you control on where you want to use this writing pad. The pad offers easy electronic writing, which the company claims is environment friendly. The button at the bottom of the display offers single-tap erase, while the pad lasts for long hours. The Portronics Ruffpad is currently available for Rs 249, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 999.

Bestor Portable LCD Writing Tablet

The Bestor writing pad, too, has an LCD panel with pressure-sensitive technology that allows you to create lines of different thickness based on how hard you push. It comes with a feature lock and unlock button, which also allows you to remove any content on the screen with a single press. The tablet is made of ABS materials and the display uses a glare-free film to protect eyes. This pad can last as many as nine months on a single battery because of its super low energy consumption. The Bestor writing pad is currently available for Rs 549, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 999.