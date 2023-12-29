Amazon finds: Top deals on digital safes

Security lockers are metal cabinets that have a locking mechanism to prevent unauthorized access. They come in different sizes, shapes, and colours to suit your needs and preferences. Some of them have advanced features such as biometric scanners, digital keypads, or alarm systems to enhance your security.

They are also affordable and offer great value for money. Whether you need a small locker for your personal belongings or a large locker for your business records, here we have compiled a list of perfect lockers for you to choose from.

Ozone Safety Solutions

This electronic safe can be operated through a password PIN code and allows to modification of existing user passwords. It also has a mechanical key, which is a ‘high-security computerized emergency key’ that ensures that you can operate the safety locker even if you have forgotten your password and pin code or the lock has drained out on the battery. 3 consecutive incorrect passwords inactivate the keypad for 60 seconds. An external battery backup option is available to ensure that you can operate the battery even if you happen to miss out on the low-battery indicator.

Ozone Safety Solutions is currently available for Rs 5,313.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Basics Digital Safe

This safe is 1.52 cubic feet in size and can be used for storing important documents, jewellery, and other valuables. It comes with a programmable electronic keypad that ensures secure, easy operation. It comes with a back-up key for emergency use and heavy-duty carbon-steel construction, 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges for superior security.

Amazon Basics Digital Safe is currently available for Rs 7,188.

Buy Now on Amazon

Yale Standard

This safe has a volume of 26.8 litres and comes with steel construction and carpeted floor to protect against scratches and damage. It has an Incorrect Entry Alarm feature, which on inputting the incorrect code 4 times sounds an internal alarm for 3 minutes and locks out the code pad for that time. Manual override can be used during an alarm. It features simple to operate a digital keypad with an LCD display and a programmable combination of 3 to 8 digits. It uses 4 AA size batteries (1.5V) and in case of battery failure, the safe can be operated with a manual override function with 2 security override keys supplied.

Yale Standard is currently available for 7,499.

Buy Now on Amazon

Godrej Forte Pro

This safe has a unibody construction with stainless steel. The safe is operated by a 4-6 digit password using the numeric keypad. It has an AutoLock Function, which after 4 consecutive incorrect passcode entries will auto-freeze the safe preventing a possible threat. It also comes with an Override Key that helps to manually unlock the safe in emergencies such as drained batteries or forgotten passwords. It has USB Charging to provide an external power supply to the locker in case the batteries are drained completely, and the key is lost.

Godrej Forte Pro is currently available for Rs 9,399.