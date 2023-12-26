Amazon finds: Top deals on dashcams for your car

The annual report on ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’ reveals that States and Union Territories (UTs) reported a total of 461,312 road accidents in the calendar year 2022. These accidents resulted in 168,491 fatalities and injuries to 443,366 individuals, indicating an increase of 11.9 percent in accidents, 9.4 percent in fatalities, and 15.3 percent in injuries compared to the previous year. These figures underscore the need for safety measures, particularly when accountability becomes challenging in the absence of clear evidence or alibis. Dash Cameras offer a safety net as they not only act as “CCTV for a car” to help mitigate accidents but also provide video evidence of any incident or mishap that can act as an eyewitness in a court of law. The best deals on Amazon for dashcams are available for your perusal.

Best Amazon deals on dashcams

Wolfbox i07 Dash Cam

It provides its users with an extensive 3-channel coverage, ensuring 360-degree coverage. The 3.0-inch LCD screen offers a crystal-clear view, and its infrared night vision enhances recording in low-light conditions. Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi connectivity and 4K + 1080P front and interior camera make it an ideal choice for drivers seeking advanced features.

QUBO Car Dashcam

QUBO being an Indian brand provides its customers with local innovations filled with advanced features. Its Full-HD 1080p resolution and wide-angle view help in providing clear recording to its user. The inclusion of a G-sensor, Wi-Fi, emergency recording, and GPS elevates its functionality and ensures optimal security and data accuracy.

DDPAI Mini Pro

The Mini Pro car dashcam has 1296P Super Full-HD resolution with the latest 3MP CMOS image sensor. The new processor allows Mini to record high quality videos at lower bitrate. Built-in Super capacitor provides higher durability and temperature resistance. A super wide-angle 140-degree lens resulting in a wide field of view allows for 4-6 lanes of traffic being easily seen when driving in city or expressways.

Techking Car Dash Camera

It is a well-rounded unit that is a great choice for anyone looking to document and archive traffic collisions. Seamless Loop Recording overwrites the oldest footage with the newest upon filling a card to capacity. It also comes with a Parking mode and WDR Technology that ensures clarity of footage recorded and security as well.