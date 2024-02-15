If you’re planning an outdoor trip, Bluetooth speakers can be a great companion to enhance your experience. They can turn dull moments into enjoyable ones and boost your spirits. These speakers are not only compact and convenient to carry but also resistant to water and dust. They offer a variety of features including diverse audio power, battery capacity, and connectivity options. If you’re in the market for a high-quality Bluetooth speaker with advanced features, we’ve put together a list of the top five Bluetooth speakers available in India for under Rs 2,000 from various brands.

Infinity – JBL Fuze 100

The Infinity Fuze 100 from JBL is a small, portable Bluetooth speaker that features equaliser modes and a design that is waterproof up to IPX7 standards. The speaker supports both Bluetooth and AUX input, and it also includes Dual Speaker Connect Technology, which lets you connect two speakers for stereo sound.

Infinity – JBL Fuze 100 is currently available for Rs 1,699.

Portronics SoundDrum 1

The Portronics Sound Drum 1 is equipped with a 10W speaker output that delivers powerful bass and includes an in-built FM radio. It offers various connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port for charging. Additionally, it features a built-in microphone for convenient hands-free calling.

Portronics SoundDrum 1 is currently available for Rs 999.

boAt Stone 352

The Boat Stone 352, a 10W Bluetooth speaker, boasts an IPX7 water resistance rating and can play for up to 12 hours on a single charge (at 60 percent volume). It can connect to two devices at the same time and offers various input modes, such as AUX and TF cards.

boAt Stone 352 is currently available for Rs 1,599.

Amazon Basics Bluetooth speaker

Amazon Basics 20W portable Bluetooth speakers pack a powerful bass and are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology. You can connect it with Non-Bluetooth devices using the USB, AUX, or microSD card options. Its built-in rechargeable battery has a capacity of 2000mAh.

Amazon Basics Bluetooth speaker is currently available for Rs 1,999 on Amazon.