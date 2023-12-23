Amazon finds: Top CPUs you can buy for your desktop

Gaming is a thrilling adventure that always seeks more immersive experiences. But high-end gaming PCs, which have the best performance, can be very expensive. Luckily, there are also budget PCs that can give you great experiences without costing too much. In this article, we will show you the best budget PCs. These machines are selected to give you enough power at reasonable prices. Whether you are an experienced with a tight budget or a beginner who wants to start, these affordable beasts can satisfy your needs, without sacrificing quality.

READ MORE Year Ender 2023: Top laptops for work in 2023

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3

This CPU comes with AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor with up to 3.5GHz clock speed. It runs Windows 11 Home 64 operating system. It has 4GB DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 16GB and 1TB HDD. For connectivity, the CPU has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 USB 3.2, 6 USB 2.0, Headphone/Mic combo jack (3.5mm), Ethernet (RJ-45), HDMI, VGA, Line-out (3.5mm), and Microphone.

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 is currently available for Rs 26,689.

Buy Now on Amazon

Asus S500SD

This CPU has Intel Core i3-12100 processor with clock speed up to 3.3 GHz. It has 4GB DDR4 U-DIMM RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. It comes with expansion slot including 1x PCIe 4.0 x 16, 2x PCIe 3.0 x 1, 1x M.2 connector for WiFi, 2x M.2 connector for storage and 2x DDR4 U-DIMM slot. It runs Windows 11 Home operating system and includes Office Home and Student 2021. For connectivity, it has 1x Headphone, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x Headphone out, 1x Line-in, 1x MIC in, 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA Port, 2x PS2 and 4x USB 2.0 Type-A.

Asus S500SD is currently available for Rs 30,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

Iball

This CPU comes with Core i5 3470 processor with clock speed up to 3.20Ghz. It runs Windows 10 trial operating system. It has 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. It has 2GB Nvidia graphics card and 120GB SSD.

Iball is currently available for Rs 17,999.