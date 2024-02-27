Amazon finds: Looking for a budget tablet? Amazon has a wide range of tablets available in different price segments. There are even affordable tablet options on the platform from brands like Lenovo, Honor, and Realme. These tablets come with features like a large display, an octa-core chipset, and a big battery. Let’s take a look at the top tablets in the sub-Rs 10,000 price range.

Honor’s Pad X8 is an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ tablet currently priced at Rs 8,999, which is 57 percent off its listed price. The tablet features a large 10.1-inch display with an FHD resolution. It has an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio and 224 PPI pixel density. The tablet has a lightweight design weighing only 460 grams. It is powered by a MediaTek MT8786 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s another variant with more RAM and storage, but that costs slightly above Rs 10k. It packs a 5,100mAh battery claimed to offer up to 14 hours of battery life. The tablet has a Wi-Fi-only option and there’s no LTE variant. It runs on Android 12 OS.

Realme Pad Mini is priced at Rs 9,999 on Amazon and has bank offers of up to Rs 850. The tablet has a compact form factor. It was released a few years back but has the required basic hardware. It sports an 8.7-inch display with FHD resolution. It has a 7.6mm ultra-slim matter metal design and weighs only 372 grams. The tablet is powered by a Unisoc T616 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. It houses a 6,400mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It boots on slightly older Android 11 OS.