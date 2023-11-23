Amazon finds: Top 5 gadgets every student must have

Being a university student can be quite overwhelming due to the endless textbooks to read, countless essays to write, and numerous social events to attend. Striking a balance between academic and social life can be a daunting task. Therefore, anything that can ease the burden and make your academic life a little simpler could be worth exploring. We have identified the best gadgets and tools for students to use. Our findings reveal an impressive range of devices and accessories that would complement even the most sophisticated dormitory. Whether you are already attending college or planning to head there soon, take a look at these essential gadgets that are guaranteed to make your academic life more manageable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

This tablet has a 10.9-inch WQXGA display with 90Hz refresh rate and 2304×1440 pixels resolution. The tablet is powered by Exynos 1380 chip and comes with 8MP rear camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera. It has AKG dual speakers, an 8000mAh battery, and dual SIM (pSIM and eSIM). It comes with a S pen with IP68.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is currently available for Rs 36,998.

Toshiba Canvio Basics

This hard drive has a capacity of 1TB and comes with USB 3.2 G1 technology. It has a form factor of 2.5-inch and USB 1.1 interface. The hard drive has a rotational speed of 5400rpm.

Toshiba Canvio Basics is currently available for Rs 4,319.

Brother HL-B2000D

This a a laser printer with print-only functionality and monochrome output. It has USB connectivity and is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux. It has a maximum print speed of 33ppm and 1200x1200dpi print resolution.

Brother HL-B2000D is currently available for Rs 12,549.

Duracell Power Bank

This is a 2000mAh power bank with 22.5W power delivery. It can charge three devices simultaneously and auto-detect connected devices. It supports quick charging with protection from short circuits, over voltage and over current. It has USB-C and Micro USB input and USB-A and USB-C output.

Duracell Power Bank is currently available for Rs 3,099.

Logitech MK240 keyboard and mouse combo

This keyboard and mouse combo comes with 2.4 GHz wireless data transmission and gives connectivity up to 10 meters. It has auto-sleep and on/off switch.

Logitech MK240 keyboard and mouse combo is currently available for Rs 1,595.