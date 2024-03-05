Amazon finds: Smartphones today come with big batteries which can be enough for a day. But what if you need more hours of usage from your device? Well, for that, there’s always a power bank. Power banks don’t help make your phone’s battery better, however, they do offer you extra charge when required. Just plug in and keep charging your phone so that it doesn’t die on your trip. That said, carrying a power bank with you can be a lifesaver.

We have curated some of the top power banks on Amazon for you. The listed power banks have a 20,000mAh capacity which is the perfect size for those who want power for days.

Amazon Basics 20,000mAh power bank is available at a discount of 70 percent. It is priced at just Rs 1,049. The power bank supports 12W fast charging and has multiple ports. It has a USB Type-C port and two USB Type-A ports. Despite the 20,000mAh cell, it comes in a pocket-friendly design. It has features like auto shut-off and an LED indicator. It also has an IC-based thermal protection.

The Ambrane 20,000mAh power bank is available at 32 percent off its listed price of Rs 1,696. The power bank comes with a 20,000mAh cell that supports 20W fast charging. It has a triple output including two USB Type-A ports and a Type-C port. It supports both Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 standards. The power bank has short circuit protection and over-voltage protection, and it also has circuit identification protection.

Xiaomi’s Power Bank 3i is priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon, which is 9 percent off its listed MRP of Rs 2,199. It is a 20,000mAh power bank that supports 18W PD charging. It has multiple ports including two USB Type-A ports, a Type-C port, and a micro USB port. The power bank has 12 layers of circuit protection and is made in India. It has 6 months of domestic warranty.

These are some of the top 20,000mAh power banks you can buy on Amazon. These are all available under the Rs 2,000 price range making them affordable. It is to be noted that the prices mentioned in the article are subject to change depending on the time of your purchase. That said, hurry up and grab the choice of your power bank before the prices increase.