Amazon deals: Best offers on USB-C cables

USB-C cables are already popular due to their versatile nature and ability to transfer data and power, but with Apple adopting it, customers have become more willing to switch. These cables are designed with a reversible connector, which makes it easy to plug in and use. They also support a range of high-speed protocols, including USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 3, which allow for faster data transfer and charging. In addition, the USB-C cable is widely used in mobile devices, laptops, and other electronic gadgets that require charging or data transfer. Overall, USB-C cables are a convenient and reliable option for those looking for a fast and efficient way to charge and transfer data between devices. If you are planning on buying a new USB-C cable, here are options to consider.

Best Amazon deals on USB-C cables

Anker Type C to Type C Braided Cable

The Anker Type-C to Type-C braided PD cable is a versatile option with a 3-feet length for charging and syncing your devices. It boasts fast charging capabilities, claiming to reach 50 percent charge in 30 minutes for compatible devices. The braided nylon construction adds durability and helps prevent tangles, while Power Delivery (PD) ensures efficient charging for PD-compatible devices. Additionally, it offers data sync functionality, allowing you to transfer files between your phone and computer. This is currently selling for Rs 499, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,999.

boAt Type-C A325/A320 Cable

The boAt Type C A325/A320 cable is built for convenience and durability. At 1.5 meters long, it provides ample reach for comfortable use. The cable boasts a braided exterior that is both stylish and tough, with a lifespan exceeding 10,000 bends. This ensures it can withstand everyday wear and tear. Furthermore, the cable offers universal compatibility with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, making it a versatile choice for your charging and data transfer needs. The user-friendly reversible tip eliminates the frustration of fumbling for the correct orientation, while the flexible design prevents annoying tangles. Its current price is Rs 119, instead of the listed price of Rs 499.

Duracell USB Type-C To Type-C Cable

Built to last, the Duracell USB Type-C to Type-C cable boasts exceptional durability, undergoing rigorous testing to withstand over 10,000 bends and countless plug-in cycles. This cable supports fast charging up to 4A for speedy power delivery and transfers data rapidly at up to 480Mbps. With superior connectors and a tangle-free, braided design, this 1.2-meter cable offers both flexibility and longevity, making it a versatile and reliable choice for all your USB-C device charging and data transfer needs. This cable is currently available for Rs 399, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,499.