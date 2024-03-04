Amazon deals: Top wireless chargers under Rs 1,000

Wireless chargers are a substitute for conventional wired charging, allowing us to fill up the batteries of our phones when the cable is missing. They are convenient and easy to use, as you don’t have to mess around with cords and plugs. It’s as simple as placing your phone on the charging pad and letting it charge. Not only that, but they also eliminate the need for multiple chargers for different devices. You can use the same wireless charger for multiple devices if they support wireless charging. However, it is important to note that wireless charging is generally slower than wired charging, so it may take longer for your device to reach full battery. Additionally, not all devices are compatible with wireless charging, so checking before purchasing a wireless charger is important. Here are some top wireless chargers you can find on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on wireless chargers for under Rs 1,000

eller santé 15W Wireless Charger

The eller santé 15W Wireless Charger is a sleek and convenient device that lets you charge your phone wirelessly. It has a matte finish surface and pads that prevent it from slipping off your desk or nightstand. It also has an LED indicator that shows you the charge status of your phone. You don’t need to remove your phone case to use the wireless charger, as long as it is made of plastic or rubber and is less than 5 mm thick. The Eller Santé 15W Wireless Charger is compatible with most Qi-enabled phones and delivers fast and efficient charging. This wireless charger is currently selling for Rs 999, compared to the listed price of Rs 2,199.

RAEGR Arc One 15W Wireless Charger

The RAEGR Arc One 15W charger is a Qi-certified wireless charger that offers fast and safe charging for your devices. It is compatible with Mag-Safe devices like the iPhone 14/13/12 series. The RAEGR Arc One 15W charger is made of fire-resistant ABS material and has a slim and unique air vent design that helps control the temperature and dissipate heat. It also prevents short circuits, surges, and overheating. The wireless charger has a non-slip material and a matte finish surface that keeps your device stable and secure while charging. You can also charge your device with a plastic or rubber case on it, as long as the case is less than 5 mm thick. This wireless charger is currently available for Rs 799, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,499.

UNIGEN UNIPAD 200 Wireless Charger

If you are looking for a fast and convenient way to charge your wireless devices, you might want to check out the UNIGEN UNIPAD 200 Wireless Charger. This is a 15W fast wireless charging pad that can power up your smartphone or earbuds in no time. It is compatible with all wireless compatible devices, so you don’t have to worry about cables or adapters. The UNIGEN UNIPAD 200 Wireless Charger has a sleek and compact design that fits any space. It is easy to use, just place your device on the pad and it will start charging automatically. It is also Qi-certified, which means it meets the highest standards of safety and reliability. This wireless charger is available for Rs 688, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,999.