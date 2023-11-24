Amazon finds: 5 Must have gadgets for students living in hostels

Amazon finds: Are you heading to a hostel soon? If you are, we have curated a list of five gadgets that all students need for a comfortable stay away from home. This list includes everything from a kettle, which can be used for preparing tea or coffee or even maggie at night, to a portable iron that can come in handy before an interview. The list also includes a multi-pin plug that is quite useful when you have to charge a lot of devices, such as earbuds, smartwatch and tablet all at once. Check list here:

This kettle costs Rs 899 and it comes with a capacity of 1.2L. It offers three temperature settings for users to pick from. It is ideal for making tea or coffee and instant noodles occasionally.

This device costs Rs 1,780 and it is ideal for light ironing and steaming the clothes to remove wrinkles. It weighs just 640 gms and it is nine-inches of the longest side, making it useful not just for hostels but also during travels. It can be used with all fabric types including wool, cotton, linen, and nylon among others.

This multi-pin is ideal for plugging in devices such as a laptop and an iron while charging a phone and earbuds. It includes two three-pin Amp plugs along with two USB ports for charging and three separate buttons for safety.

This mini-refrigerator costs Rs 4,449 and it comes with a capacity of 4L. It heats contents up to 50-65 degree Celsius by thermostat and cool down content to five Celsius at 25-degree Celsius. It can also be used in a car using a USB port.

It costs Rs 2,999 and it comes with features such as adjustable colour temperature, adjustable brightness and low blue light content.